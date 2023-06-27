In the Viking International Eastbourne Round of 32 on Tuesday, No. 30-ranked Petra Martic faces No. 88 Katie Boulter.

Boulter is favored (-150) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Martic, who is +115.

Petra Martic vs. Katie Boulter Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, June 27

Tuesday, June 27 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Petra Martic vs. Katie Boulter Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Katie Boulter has a 60.0% chance to win.

Petra Martic Katie Boulter +115 Odds to Win Match -150 46.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.0% 47.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.6

Petra Martic vs. Katie Boulter Trends and Insights

Martic remains in the tournament despite falling short 7-5, 4-6, 4-6 in the qualifying round versus Ana Bogdan.

Boulter most recently played on June 20, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Viking Classic Birmingham and was taken down 5-7, 5-7 by No. 39-ranked Lin Zhu.

Martic has played 22.1 games per match in her 48 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

Martic has played six matches on grass over the past year, and 24.7 games per match.

In the past 12 months, Boulter has played 26 total matches (across all court types), winning 53.2% of the games. She averages 23.2 games per match and 10.0 games per set.

In nine matches on grass in the past year, Boulter has averaged 21.0 games per match and 9.9 games per set, winning 55.0% of those games.

This is the first time that Martic and Boulter have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

