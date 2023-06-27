Petra Martic vs. Katie Boulter: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Viking International Eastbourne
In the Viking International Eastbourne Round of 32 on Tuesday, No. 30-ranked Petra Martic faces No. 88 Katie Boulter.
Boulter is favored (-150) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Martic, who is +115.
Petra Martic vs. Katie Boulter Match Information
- Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, June 27
- Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre
- Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom
- Court Surface: Grass
Petra Martic vs. Katie Boulter Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Katie Boulter has a 60.0% chance to win.
|Petra Martic
|Katie Boulter
|+115
|Odds to Win Match
|-150
|46.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|60.0%
|47.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|52.6
Petra Martic vs. Katie Boulter Trends and Insights
- Martic remains in the tournament despite falling short 7-5, 4-6, 4-6 in the qualifying round versus Ana Bogdan.
- Boulter most recently played on June 20, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Viking Classic Birmingham and was taken down 5-7, 5-7 by No. 39-ranked Lin Zhu.
- Martic has played 22.1 games per match in her 48 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).
- Martic has played six matches on grass over the past year, and 24.7 games per match.
- In the past 12 months, Boulter has played 26 total matches (across all court types), winning 53.2% of the games. She averages 23.2 games per match and 10.0 games per set.
- In nine matches on grass in the past year, Boulter has averaged 21.0 games per match and 9.9 games per set, winning 55.0% of those games.
- This is the first time that Martic and Boulter have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
