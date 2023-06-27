Masataka Yoshida's Boston Red Sox (40-39) and Luis Arraez's Miami Marlins (45-34) will go head to head in the series opener on Tuesday, June 27 at Fenway Park. The contest will begin at 7:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are listed as -130 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Marlins (+110). The game's total is set at 9.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Garrett Whitlock - BOS (4-2, 4.50 ERA) vs Sandy Alcantara - MIA (2-6, 5.17 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 31 times this season and won 17, or 54.8%, of those games.

The Red Sox have gone 9-8 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (52.9% winning percentage).

Boston has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Red Sox played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (51.3%) in those games.

This season, the Marlins have been victorious 12 times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Marlins have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Red Sox vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+195) Triston Casas 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+115) Justin Turner 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+160) Jarren Duran 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 21st 5th Win AL East +15000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.