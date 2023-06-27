In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Varvara Gracheva (No. 43 in rankings) will take on Sara Errani (No. 80) in the Round of 16 of the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers.

Compared to the underdog Errani (+160), Gracheva is favored (-210) to advance to the quarterfinals.

Sara Errani vs. Varvara Gracheva Match Information

Tournament: The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

Round: Round of 16

Date: Tuesday, June 27

Venue: TC Bad Homburg

Location: Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany

Court Surface: Grass

Sara Errani vs. Varvara Gracheva Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Varvara Gracheva has a 67.7% chance to win.

Sara Errani Varvara Gracheva +160 Odds to Win Match -210 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 51.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.4

Sara Errani vs. Varvara Gracheva Trends and Insights

Errani advanced past Maryna Zanevska 6-2, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Sunday.

Gracheva defeated Jaqueline Adina Cristian 6-2, 6-1 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Through 30 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Errani has played 19.6 games per match and won 48.2% of them.

On grass, Errani has played one match over the past year, totaling 17.0 games per match while winning 70.6% of games.

Gracheva has averaged 21.9 games per match in her 54 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 50.4% of the games.

On grass courts, Gracheva has played one match and averaged 17.0 games per match and 8.5 games per set.

This is the first time that Errani and Gracheva have played in the last five years.

