Tuesday's contest that pits the New York Yankees (43-35) versus the Oakland Athletics (20-60) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 9:40 PM on June 27.

The Yankees will look to Jhony Brito (4-3) against the Athletics and Paul Blackburn.

Yankees vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 5, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 2-6-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 48 times this season and won 29, or 60.4%, of those games.

New York has a record of 21-8, a 72.4% win rate, when favored by -140 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 339 (4.3 per game).

The Yankees' 3.65 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Schedule