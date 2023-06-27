Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics will attempt to knock off Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees when the teams meet on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

The Yankees are the favorite in this one, at -140, while the underdog Athletics have +115 odds to play spoiler. The total for the matchup is listed at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Yankees gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Yankees vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -140 +115 8 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Yankees have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees are 29-19 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60.4% of those games).

New York has a record of 21-8 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (72.4% winning percentage).

The Yankees have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this contest.

In the 78 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for New York, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-42-4).

The Yankees are 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-19 18-16 21-7 22-28 37-30 6-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.