Jake Bauers and the New York Yankees will hit the field against the Oakland Athletics and Esteury Ruiz at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fifth in MLB play with 112 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

New York ranks 14th in baseball with a .408 slugging percentage.

The Yankees' .228 batting average ranks 28th in MLB.

New York ranks 19th in runs scored with 339 (4.3 per game).

The Yankees rank 29th in MLB with a .296 on-base percentage.

The Yankees strike out 8.2 times per game to rank 11th in baseball.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.

New York's 3.65 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Yankees have the sixth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.226).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees are sending Jhony Brito (4-3) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 5.09 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Brito has not recorded a quality start so far this season.

Brito is looking to record his sixth start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/21/2023 Mariners W 4-2 Home Jhony Brito Luis Castillo 6/22/2023 Mariners L 10-2 Home Domingo Germán Bryan Woo 6/23/2023 Rangers L 4-2 Home Clarke Schmidt Dane Dunning 6/24/2023 Rangers W 1-0 Home Luis Severino Jon Gray 6/25/2023 Rangers W 5-3 Home Gerrit Cole Nathan Eovaldi 6/27/2023 Athletics - Away Jhony Brito Paul Blackburn 6/28/2023 Athletics - Away Domingo Germán JP Sears 6/29/2023 Athletics - Away Clarke Schmidt James Kaprielian 6/30/2023 Cardinals - Away Luis Severino Jack Flaherty 7/1/2023 Cardinals - Away Gerrit Cole Matthew Liberatore 7/2/2023 Cardinals - Away - Jordan Montgomery

