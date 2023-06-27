On Tuesday, June 27 at 9:40 PM ET, Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (43-35) visit Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics (20-60) in the series opener at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The favored Yankees have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +115. The matchup's over/under has been set at 8 runs.

Yankees vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Jhony Brito - NYY (4-3, 5.09 ERA) vs Paul Blackburn - OAK (0-0, 4.21 ERA)

Yankees vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 48 times this season and won 29, or 60.4%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Yankees have a 21-8 record (winning 72.4% of their games).

New York has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

In the last 10 games, the Yankees were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only twice, and they split those games.

In its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Athletics have been victorious in 20, or 25.6%, of the 78 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Athletics have a win-loss record of 19-53 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Athletics have a record of 1-9.

When it comes to hitting the over, Oakland and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Josh Donaldson 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Billy McKinney 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+225)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1800 6th 2nd Win AL East +1400 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.