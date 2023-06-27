The New York Yankees (43-35) and Oakland Athletics (20-60) clash on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The Yankees will give the nod to Jhony Brito (4-3, 5.09 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Paul Blackburn.

Yankees vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Brito - NYY (4-3, 5.09 ERA) vs Blackburn - OAK (0-0, 4.21 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jhony Brito

The Yankees will send Brito (4-3) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings without allowing a run on two hits in a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.09 and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .253 in 11 games this season.

Brito has not earned a quality start in 10 starts this season.

Brito has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 4.2 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 11 chances this season.

Jhony Brito vs. Athletics

The Athletics rank 30th in MLB with a .219 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 30th in the league (.350) and 74 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Athletics in one game, and they have gone 5-for-18 with two doubles, two home runs and two RBI over 4 1/3 innings.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Paul Blackburn

The Athletics are sending Blackburn (0-0) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 4.21 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.

In five games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.21, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .292 against him.

Blackburn heads into this outing with one quality start under his belt this season.

Blackburn will look to build on a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging five innings per outing).

In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

