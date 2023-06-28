The Boston Red Sox and Adam Duvall (.343 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and eight walks while batting .267.

Duvall has gotten a hit in 13 of 23 games this season (56.5%), with at least two hits on six occasions (26.1%).

In four games this season, he has gone deep (17.4%, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate).

In 10 games this year (43.5%), Duvall has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (17.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in nine games this year (39.1%), including multiple runs in three games.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .311 AVG .220 .367 OBP .333 .600 SLG .537 8 XBH 7 2 HR 3 10 RBI 8 11/3 K/BB 14/5 0 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings