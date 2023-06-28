The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo and his .690 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including nine extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Marlins.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo leads Boston in OBP (.379), slugging percentage (.477) and OPS (.856) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks eighth in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.

Verdugo is batting .429 during his last games and is on a 13-game hitting streak.

Verdugo has had a hit in 53 of 71 games this year (74.6%), including multiple hits 28 times (39.4%).

He has gone deep in five games this season (7.0%), leaving the park in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Verdugo has driven home a run in 22 games this season (31.0%), including more than one RBI in 9.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored a run in 40 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 33 .357 AVG .248 .428 OBP .322 .584 SLG .353 25 XBH 10 4 HR 1 18 RBI 14 20/16 K/BB 18/13 2 SB 1

