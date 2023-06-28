Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Athletics - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Anthony Rizzo and his .462 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (104 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Oakland Athletics and JP Sears on June 28 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Athletics.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York in OBP (.358), slugging percentage (.438) and total hits (74) this season.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 48th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 29th and he is 71st in slugging.
- Rizzo has recorded a hit in 51 of 73 games this season (69.9%), including 18 multi-hit games (24.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.3% of his games in 2023 (nine of 73), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Rizzo has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (34.2%), with more than one RBI in nine of those games (12.3%).
- He has scored in 30 games this year (41.1%), including multiple runs in six games.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|31
|.320
|AVG
|.210
|.400
|OBP
|.304
|.523
|SLG
|.328
|15
|XBH
|8
|8
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|15
|32/17
|K/BB
|37/10
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 6.02 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 119 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- Sears (1-5) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.10 ERA in 83 1/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the lefty went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.10), fifth in WHIP (1.032), and 33rd in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
