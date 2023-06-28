In the Mallorca Championships Round of 16 on Wednesday, No. 85-ranked Arthur Rinderknech takes on No. 73 Constant Lestienne.

In this Round of 16 match versus Lestienne (+155), Rinderknech is favored to win with -200 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Constant Lestienne Match Information

Tournament: The Mallorca Championships

The Mallorca Championships Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 28

Wednesday, June 28 Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa

Country Club Santa Ponsa Location: Mallorca, Philippines

Mallorca, Philippines Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Constant Lestienne Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Arthur Rinderknech has a 66.7% chance to win.

Arthur Rinderknech Constant Lestienne -200 Odds to Win Match +155 +1200 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 7.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 54.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Constant Lestienne Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 72-ranked Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-6, 7-6 on Tuesday, Rinderknech advanced to the Round of 16.

Lestienne is coming off a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory over No. 74-ranked Jason Kubler in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Rinderknech has played 25.5 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 43 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

On grass, Rinderknech has played eight matches over the past year, totaling 30.5 games per match (27.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 47.1% of games.

Lestienne has averaged 22.8 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 36 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 47.9% of the games.

In one match on grass courts in the past year, Lestienne has averaged 30.0 games per match (30.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set, winning 46.7% of those games.

Rinderknech owns a 3-1 record versus Lestienne. Their last match was a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win for Rinderknech in the Swiss Indoors Basel qualifying round on October 23, 2022.

In 10 total sets against one another, Rinderknech has clinched seven, while Lestienne has claimed three.

Rinderknech has defeated Lestienne in 50 of 97 total games between them, good for a 51.5% win rate.

Lestienne and Rinderknech have matched up four times, and they have averaged 24.3 games and 2.5 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.