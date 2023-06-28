Billy McKinney Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Athletics - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Billy McKinney (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with three home runs, two walks and six RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Billy McKinney At The Plate
- McKinney is hitting .281 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and two walks.
- This season, McKinney has recorded at least one hit in 14 of 17 games (82.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 23.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 6.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In six games this season, McKinney has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven games this year (41.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|.314
|AVG
|.227
|.333
|OBP
|.261
|.771
|SLG
|.273
|7
|XBH
|1
|4
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|1
|4/1
|K/BB
|6/1
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.02).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (119 total, 1.5 per game).
- Sears (1-5) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.10 ERA in 83 1/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.10), fifth in WHIP (1.032), and 33rd in K/9 (8.6) among pitchers who qualify.
