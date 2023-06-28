Camila Giorgi vs. Ons Jabeur: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Viking International Eastbourne
In the Round of 16 of the Viking International Eastbourne on Wednesday, Ons Jabeur (ranked No. 6) faces Camila Giorgi (No. 67).
Jabeur is getting -275 odds to earn a spot in the quarterfinals with a win over Giorgi (+210).
Camila Giorgi vs. Ons Jabeur Match Information
- Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, June 28
- Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre
- Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom
- Court Surface: Grass
Camila Giorgi vs. Ons Jabeur Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Ons Jabeur has a 73.3% chance to win.
|Camila Giorgi
|Ons Jabeur
|+210
|Odds to Win Match
|-275
|32.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|73.3%
|41.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|58.4
Camila Giorgi vs. Ons Jabeur Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Giorgi eliminated No. 149-ranked Heather Watson, 6-3, 6-4.
- Jabeur was victorious 6-3, 6-2 versus Jasmine Paolini in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- Through 34 matches over the past year (across all court types), Giorgi has played 22.9 games per match and won 51.9% of them.
- Giorgi has played four matches on grass over the past year, and 27.5 games per match.
- In her 41 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Jabeur is averaging 21.0 games per match and winning 55.1% of those games.
- On grass courts, Jabeur has played seven matches and averaged 21.6 games per match and 8.9 games per set.
- This is the first time that Giorgi and Jabeur have matched up in the last five years.
