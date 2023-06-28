In the Round of 16 of the Viking International Eastbourne on Wednesday, Ons Jabeur (ranked No. 6) faces Camila Giorgi (No. 67).

Jabeur is getting -275 odds to earn a spot in the quarterfinals with a win over Giorgi (+210).

Camila Giorgi vs. Ons Jabeur Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 28

Wednesday, June 28 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Camila Giorgi vs. Ons Jabeur Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ons Jabeur has a 73.3% chance to win.

Camila Giorgi Ons Jabeur +210 Odds to Win Match -275 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 41.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.4

Camila Giorgi vs. Ons Jabeur Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Giorgi eliminated No. 149-ranked Heather Watson, 6-3, 6-4.

Jabeur was victorious 6-3, 6-2 versus Jasmine Paolini in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Through 34 matches over the past year (across all court types), Giorgi has played 22.9 games per match and won 51.9% of them.

Giorgi has played four matches on grass over the past year, and 27.5 games per match.

In her 41 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Jabeur is averaging 21.0 games per match and winning 55.1% of those games.

On grass courts, Jabeur has played seven matches and averaged 21.6 games per match and 8.9 games per set.

This is the first time that Giorgi and Jabeur have matched up in the last five years.

