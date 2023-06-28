No. 77-ranked Christopher Eubanks will face No. 35 Ben Shelton in the Mallorca Championships Round of 16 on Wednesday, June 28.

In this Round of 16 match versus Eubanks (+125), Shelton is favored with -160 odds.

Christopher Eubanks vs. Ben Shelton Match Information

Tournament: The Mallorca Championships

The Mallorca Championships Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 28

Wednesday, June 28 Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa

Country Club Santa Ponsa Location: Mallorca, Philippines

Mallorca, Philippines Court Surface: Grass

Christopher Eubanks vs. Ben Shelton Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ben Shelton has a 61.5% chance to win.

Christopher Eubanks Ben Shelton +125 Odds to Win Match -160 +1200 Odds to Win Tournament +750 44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 61.5% 7.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 11.8% 48.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.8

Christopher Eubanks vs. Ben Shelton Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Eubanks defeated Alex Michelsen 6-3, 6-7, 7-5.

Shelton most recently played on June 21, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the cinch Championships and was taken down 4-6, 6-4, 4-6 by No. 16-ranked Lorenzo Musetti.

Eubanks has played 43 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 26.7 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches).

On grass, Eubanks has played 10 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 24.2 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) while winning 53.7% of games.

In his 30 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Shelton is averaging 28.9 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) and winning 49.0% of those games.

In two matches on grass courts in the past year, Shelton has averaged 28.0 games per match (28.0 in best-of-three matches) and 11.2 games per set, winning 50.0% of those games.

Going back to 2015, Shelton and Eubanks have met two times, and Shelton is 2-0, including a 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 win for Shelton at the ATP Challenger Knoxville,USA Men Singles 2022 on November 13, 2022, the last time these two matched up.

In terms of sets, Shelton has secured four versus Eubanks (80.0%), while Eubanks has claimed one.

Shelton has won 28 games (51.9% win rate) against Eubanks, who has claimed 26 games.

In two head-to-head matches, Eubanks and Shelton are averaging 27.0 games and 2.5 sets per match.

