Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Marlins - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Connor Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .229 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the mound, on June 28 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .229 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.
- Wong has gotten a hit in 29 of 55 games this season (52.7%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (14.5%).
- Looking at the 55 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (9.1%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21.8% of his games this year, Wong has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (10.9%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- In 41.8% of his games this season (23 of 55), he has scored, and in six of those games (10.9%) he has scored more than once.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|28
|.258
|AVG
|.198
|.327
|OBP
|.258
|.494
|SLG
|.326
|11
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|28/7
|K/BB
|36/6
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.95).
- The Marlins allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- The Marlins will send Garrett (3-2) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.64 ERA and 90 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the left-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.64, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .250 batting average against him.
