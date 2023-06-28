In the Round of 16 of the Viking International Eastbourne on Wednesday, Daria Kasatkina (ranked No. 11) takes on Karolina Pliskova (No. 18).

In the Round of 16, Kasatkina is favored over Pliskova, with -115 odds against the underdog's -110.

Daria Kasatkina vs. Karolina Pliskova Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 28

Wednesday, June 28 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Daria Kasatkina vs. Karolina Pliskova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daria Kasatkina has a 53.5% chance to win.

Daria Kasatkina Karolina Pliskova -115 Odds to Win Match -110 53.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 51.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.9

Daria Kasatkina vs. Karolina Pliskova Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 26-ranked Anhelina Kalinina 6-3, 6-1 on Monday, Kasatkina advanced to the Round of 16.

Pliskova advanced past Elise Mertens 6-7, 6-3, 3-0 in the Round of 32.

Kasatkina has played 48 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 20.7 games per match.

In her 51 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Pliskova is averaging 21.0 games per match and winning 53.5% of those games.

In three matches on grass courts in the past year, Pliskova has averaged 25.3 games per match and 10.9 games per set, winning 48.7% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Kasatkina and Pliskova have not matched up on the court.

