Feliciano Lopez will meet No. 71 Jordan Thompson in the Mallorca Championships Round of 16 on Wednesday, June 28.

Thompson has -550 odds to claim a win versus Lopez (+360).

Feliciano Lopez vs. Jordan Thompson Match Information

Tournament: The Mallorca Championships

Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 28

Wednesday, June 28 Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa

Country Club Santa Ponsa Location: Mallorca, Philippines

Mallorca, Philippines Court Surface: Grass

Feliciano Lopez vs. Jordan Thompson Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jordan Thompson has an 84.6% chance to win.

Feliciano Lopez Jordan Thompson +360 Odds to Win Match -550 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +600 21.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 84.6% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 14.3% 35.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64.7

Feliciano Lopez vs. Jordan Thompson Trends and Insights

Lopez defeated Max Purcell 6-3, 7-5 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Thompson won 6-3, 6-4 versus Richard Gasquet in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Lopez has played nine matches over the past year across all court types, and 26.2 games per match (26.3 in best-of-three matches).

In his four matches on grass over the past 12 months, Lopez has played an average of 24.3 games (23.7 in best-of-three matches).

Thompson is averaging 24.7 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 37 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 51.5% of those games.

Thompson is averaging 24.5 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set in 11 matches on grass courts in the past year.

In the one match between Lopez and Thompson dating back to 2015, in the ATP Dallas, USA Men Singles 2022 Round of 32, Thompson came out on top 7-5, 6-3.

Thompson and Lopez have squared off in two sets against on another, with Thompson claiming two of them.

Thompson has taken 13 games (61.9% win rate) versus Lopez, who has claimed eight games.

In their one match against each other, Lopez and Thompson are averaging 21.0 games and 2.0 sets.

