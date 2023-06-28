Francisco Cerundolo (No. 19 ranking) will face Marc-Andrea Huesler (No. 83) in the Round of 16 of the Viking International Eastbourne on Wednesday, June 28.

In the Round of 16, Cerundolo is the favorite against Huesler, with -135 odds compared to the underdog's +105.

Francisco Cerundolo vs. Marc-Andrea Huesler Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 28

Wednesday, June 28 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Francisco Cerundolo vs. Marc-Andrea Huesler Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Francisco Cerundolo has a 57.4% chance to win.

Francisco Cerundolo Marc-Andrea Huesler -135 Odds to Win Match +105 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% 50.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.1

Francisco Cerundolo vs. Marc-Andrea Huesler Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 of the cinch Championships on June 22, 2023 (his most recent match), Cerundolo lost to Grigor Dimitrov 3-6, 5-7.

Huesler beat Ryan Peniston 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Through 58 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Cerundolo has played 25.7 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 52.2% of them.

On grass, Cerundolo has played three matches over the past 12 months, totaling 30.7 games per match (27.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 45.7% of games.

Huesler has averaged 27.3 games per match (25.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 48 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 49.3% of the games.

In three matches on grass courts in the past year, Huesler has averaged 34.3 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set, winning 51.5% of those games.

Cerundolo and Huesler have matched up once dating back to 2015, in the European Open Round of 32. Cerundolo won that bout 5-7, 7-6, 6-3.

In terms of sets, Cerundolo has secured two against Huesler (66.7%), while Huesler has claimed one.

Cerundolo and Huesler have faced off in 34 total games, with Cerundolo taking 18 and Huesler claiming 16.

In one match between Cerundolo and Huesler, they have played 34.0 games and 3.0 sets per match on average.

