On Wednesday, Gleyber Torres (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Athletics.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres is batting .249 with 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 32 walks.

Torres has reached base via a hit in 53 games this season (of 77 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He has homered in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Torres has picked up an RBI in 23.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 44.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.1%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 32 .236 AVG .266 .326 OBP .321 .420 SLG .422 13 XBH 11 8 HR 4 20 RBI 10 27/21 K/BB 16/11 5 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings