In the Round of 16 of the Viking International Eastbourne on Wednesday, Nicolas Jarry (ranked No. 28) faces Gregoire Barrere (No. 57).

In the Round of 16, Jarry is favored over Barrere, with -200 odds against the underdog's +155.

Gregoire Barrere vs. Nicolas Jarry Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 28

Wednesday, June 28 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Gregoire Barrere vs. Nicolas Jarry Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Nicolas Jarry has a 66.7% chance to win.

Gregoire Barrere Nicolas Jarry +155 Odds to Win Match -200 39.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 66.7% 44.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.5

Gregoire Barrere vs. Nicolas Jarry Trends and Insights

Barrere is looking to stay on track after a 3-6, 7-6, 7-6 win over No. 45-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori in Monday's Round of 32.

Jarry last played on June 23, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the Terra Wortmann Open and was taken down 5-7, 3-6 by No. 22-ranked Alexander Zverev.

Barrere has played 24.9 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 39 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

In his three matches on grass over the past year, Barrere has played an average of 24.3 games (24.3 in best-of-three matches).

Jarry is averaging 24.8 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 56 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 53.6% of those games.

On grass courts, Jarry has played three matches and averaged 22.3 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and 11.2 games per set.

Barrere and Jarry have not played each other since 2015.

