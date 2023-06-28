Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Athletics - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Harrison Bader, with a slugging percentage of .382 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, June 28 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader is hitting .246 with two doubles, two triples, six home runs and three walks.
- In 20 of 32 games this year (62.5%) Bader has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (18.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 18.8% of his games this season, and 5% of his chances at the plate.
- Bader has had at least one RBI in 34.4% of his games this season (11 of 32), with two or more RBI eight times (25.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 13 games this season (40.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|11
|.216
|AVG
|.300
|.253
|OBP
|.300
|.392
|SLG
|.575
|6
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|11
|10/3
|K/BB
|5/0
|4
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.02).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 119 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- Sears (1-5 with a 4.10 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 16th of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.10), fifth in WHIP (1.032), and 33rd in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers.
