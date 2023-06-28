Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Athletics - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Isiah Kiner-Falefa is available when the New York Yankees take on JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since June 24, when he went 0-for-3 against the Rangers.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is batting .239 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.
- Kiner-Falefa has gotten a hit in 28 of 55 games this season (50.9%), including eight multi-hit games (14.5%).
- In four games this year, he has homered (7.3%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Kiner-Falefa has had at least one RBI in 18.2% of his games this year (10 of 55), with more than one RBI five times (9.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 15 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|23
|.232
|AVG
|.247
|.267
|OBP
|.284
|.354
|SLG
|.364
|5
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|8
|9/3
|K/BB
|20/4
|5
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 6.02 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (119 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Athletics are sending Sears (1-5) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.10 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 83 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.10), fourth in WHIP (1.032), and 33rd in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
