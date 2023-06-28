Jeffrey John Wolf (No. 46 ranking) will face Luca van Assche (No. 79) in the Round of 16 of the Viking International Eastbourne on Wednesday, June 28.

Wolf carries -250 odds to earn a win against van Assche (+190).

Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Luca van Assche Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 28

Wednesday, June 28 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Luca van Assche Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jeffrey John Wolf has a 71.4% chance to win.

Jeffrey John Wolf Luca van Assche -250 Odds to Win Match +190 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 61.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38.1

Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Luca van Assche Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Wolf beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-2, 6-4.

van Assche came out on top 2-6, 7-6, 7-6 versus George Loffhagen in the Round of 32 on Monday.

In his 52 matches over the past year across all court types, Wolf has played an average of 24.5 games (22.4 in best-of-three matches).

In his three matches on grass over the past 12 months, Wolf has played an average of 21.0 games (21.0 in best-of-three matches).

van Assche has played 18 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 25.8 games per match (25.5 in best-of-three matches) and winning 47.7% of those games.

van Assche is averaging 16.0 games per match (16.0 in best-of-three matches) and 8.0 games per set in one match on grass courts in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Wolf and van Assche have not matched up on the court.

