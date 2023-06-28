Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Luca van Assche: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Viking International Eastbourne
Jeffrey John Wolf (No. 46 ranking) will face Luca van Assche (No. 79) in the Round of 16 of the Viking International Eastbourne on Wednesday, June 28.
Wolf carries -250 odds to earn a win against van Assche (+190).
Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Luca van Assche Match Information
- Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, June 28
- Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre
- Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom
- Court Surface: Grass
Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Luca van Assche Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Jeffrey John Wolf has a 71.4% chance to win.
|Jeffrey John Wolf
|Luca van Assche
|-250
|Odds to Win Match
|+190
|71.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|34.5%
|61.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|38.1
Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Luca van Assche Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 on Monday, Wolf beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-2, 6-4.
- van Assche came out on top 2-6, 7-6, 7-6 versus George Loffhagen in the Round of 32 on Monday.
- In his 52 matches over the past year across all court types, Wolf has played an average of 24.5 games (22.4 in best-of-three matches).
- In his three matches on grass over the past 12 months, Wolf has played an average of 21.0 games (21.0 in best-of-three matches).
- van Assche has played 18 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 25.8 games per match (25.5 in best-of-three matches) and winning 47.7% of those games.
- van Assche is averaging 16.0 games per match (16.0 in best-of-three matches) and 8.0 games per set in one match on grass courts in the past 12 months.
- Dating back to 2015, Wolf and van Assche have not matched up on the court.
