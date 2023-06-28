In a match scheduled for Wednesday, Harriet Dart (No. 142 in rankings) will take on Jelena Ostapenko (No. 17) in the Round of 16 of the Viking International Eastbourne.

In this Round of 16 match, Ostapenko is favored (-350) versus Dart (+260) .

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Harriet Dart Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 28

Wednesday, June 28 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Harriet Dart Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jelena Ostapenko has a 77.8% chance to win.

Jelena Ostapenko Harriet Dart -350 Odds to Win Match +260 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 58.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.3

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Harriet Dart Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Ostapenko defeated Barbora Strycova, 6-4, 6-3.

Dart won 7-5, 6-7, 6-1 against Shuai Zhang in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Ostapenko has played 22.7 games per match in her 53 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Ostapenko has played nine matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 26.1 games per match.

In her 35 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Dart is averaging 21.9 games per match while winning 49.3% of those games.

In 11 matches on grass courts in the past year, Dart has averaged 22.8 games per match and 9.3 games per set, winning 57.0% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Ostapenko and Dart have not matched up on the court.

