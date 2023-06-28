On Wednesday, Jessica Pegula (No. 4 in the world) faces Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (No. 81) in the Round of 16 of the Viking International Eastbourne.

In this Round of 16 match versus Osorio Serrano (+210), Pegula is favored with -275 odds.

Jessica Pegula vs. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 28

Wednesday, June 28 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Jessica Pegula vs. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jessica Pegula has a 73.3% chance to win.

Jessica Pegula Maria Camila Osorio Serrano -275 Odds to Win Match +210 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 56.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.9

Jessica Pegula vs. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano Trends and Insights

Pegula took down Qinwen Zheng 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Osorio Serrano will look to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 6-4 win over No. 46-ranked Shelby Rogers in the Round of 32 on Monday.

In her 58 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Pegula has played an average of 21.2 games.

On grass, Pegula has played three matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.0 games per match while winning 53.6% of games.

Osorio Serrano has played 36 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 22.5 games per match and winning 52.2% of those games.

In three matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Osorio Serrano has averaged 23.0 games per match and 9.9 games per set, winning 59.4% of those games.

Pegula and Osorio Serrano have not played each other since 2015.

