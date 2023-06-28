On Wednesday, Jodie Anna Burrage (No. 128 in the world) meets Cori Gauff (No. 7) in the Round of 16 of the Viking International Eastbourne.

In this Round of 16 matchup versus Burrage (+400), Gauff is favored to win with -650 odds.

Jodie Anna Burrage vs. Cori Gauff Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 28

Wednesday, June 28 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Jodie Anna Burrage vs. Cori Gauff Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Cori Gauff has an 86.7% chance to win.

Jodie Anna Burrage Cori Gauff +400 Odds to Win Match -650 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 86.7% 38.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.2

Jodie Anna Burrage vs. Cori Gauff Trends and Insights

Burrage defeated Lauren Davis 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Gauff defeated Bernarda Pera 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

In her 20 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Burrage has played an average of 24.4 games.

Burrage has played nine matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 27.3 games per match.

Gauff has averaged 20.2 games per match through her 56 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 55.4% of the games.

In five matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Gauff has averaged 21.8 games per match and 9.1 games per set, winning 48.6% of those games.

This is the first time that Burrage and Gauff have played in the last five years.

