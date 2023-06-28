Josh Donaldson Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Athletics - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Josh Donaldson, with a slugging percentage of .310 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, June 28 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Athletics.
Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Read More About This Game
Josh Donaldson At The Plate
- Donaldson is batting .132 with seven home runs and six walks.
- Donaldson has gotten a hit in seven of 22 games this year (31.8%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 27.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 9.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Donaldson has driven in a run in seven games this season (31.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once nine times this year (40.9%), including one multi-run game.
Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|6
|.089
|AVG
|.217
|.163
|OBP
|.269
|.289
|SLG
|.739
|3
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|4
|3
|RBI
|6
|15/4
|K/BB
|7/2
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 6.02 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (119 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Athletics will send Sears (1-5) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.10 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 83 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, the left-hander went seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.10), fifth in WHIP (1.032), and 33rd in K/9 (8.6).
