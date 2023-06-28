Justin Turner -- with a slugging percentage of .634 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on June 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Marlins.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is hitting .278 with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 31 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 31st and he is 64th in slugging.

Turner has reached base via a hit in 52 games this year (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.

Looking at the 76 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 10 of them (13.2%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Turner has had an RBI in 28 games this year (36.8%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 47.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (11.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 37 .310 AVG .241 .366 OBP .344 .487 SLG .406 16 XBH 12 6 HR 5 25 RBI 16 24/12 K/BB 27/19 1 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings