Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Athletics - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kyle Higashioka -- with a slugging percentage of .259 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on June 28 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Athletics.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is batting .212 with six doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- Higashioka has recorded a hit in 20 of 38 games this season (52.6%), including four multi-hit games (10.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.9% of his games in 2023 (three of 38), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.8% of his games this year, Higashioka has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.5%.
- In 10 of 38 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|18
|.207
|AVG
|.217
|.254
|OBP
|.254
|.431
|SLG
|.250
|7
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|8
|20/4
|K/BB
|18/3
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 6.02 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (119 total, 1.5 per game).
- Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his 16th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.10 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, the left-hander threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.10), fifth in WHIP (1.032), and 33rd in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
