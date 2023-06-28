Kyle Higashioka -- with a slugging percentage of .259 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on June 28 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Athletics.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is batting .212 with six doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Higashioka has recorded a hit in 20 of 38 games this season (52.6%), including four multi-hit games (10.5%).

He has hit a home run in 7.9% of his games in 2023 (three of 38), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.8% of his games this year, Higashioka has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.5%.

In 10 of 38 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 18 .207 AVG .217 .254 OBP .254 .431 SLG .250 7 XBH 2 3 HR 0 10 RBI 8 20/4 K/BB 18/3 0 SB 0

