In the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers Round of 16 on Wednesday, No. 96-ranked Leylah Annie Fernandez takes on No. 39 Anna Blinkova.

Fernandez is favored (-135) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Blinkova, who is +105.

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Anna Blinkova Match Information

Tournament: The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 28

Wednesday, June 28 Venue: TC Bad Homburg

TC Bad Homburg Location: Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany

Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Anna Blinkova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Leylah Annie Fernandez has a 57.4% chance to win.

Leylah Annie Fernandez Anna Blinkova -135 Odds to Win Match +105 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 51.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.9

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Anna Blinkova Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Fernandez took down No. 332-ranked Lena Papadakis, 6-0, 6-1.

In the Round of 32 on Sunday, Blinkova took down No. 308-ranked Sabine Lisicki, winning 3-6, 6-1, 7-5.

Fernandez has played 32 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 21.5 games per match.

In the past year, Blinkova has played 52 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.9% of the games. She averages 21.8 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

On grass courts, Blinkova has played three matches and averaged 28.7 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

On August 20, 2020, Fernandez and Blinkova played in the Western & Southern Open qualifying round. Fernandez took home the victory 6-1, 6-4.

Fernandez and Blinkova have competed in two sets, and Fernandez has emerged with the upper hand, securing the win in all of them.

Fernandez and Blinkova have squared off in 17 total games, and Fernandez has won more often, claiming 12 of them.

In their one match against each other, Fernandez and Blinkova are averaging 17.0 games and 2.0 sets.

