In the Viking International Eastbourne Round of 16 on Wednesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 61-ranked Mikael Ymer versus No. 147 Liam Broady.

Ymer is getting -200 odds to take home a win versus Broady (+155).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Liam Broady vs. Mikael Ymer Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 28

Wednesday, June 28 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Liam Broady vs. Mikael Ymer Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Mikael Ymer has a 66.7% chance to win.

Liam Broady Mikael Ymer +155 Odds to Win Match -200 +2200 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 39.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 66.7% 4.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 47.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Liam Broady vs. Mikael Ymer Trends and Insights

Broady took down Jan Choinski 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Ymer made it to the Round of 16 by defeating No. 42-ranked Botic Van de Zandschulp 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 on Tuesday.

In his 24 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Broady has played an average of 24.1 games (21.4 in best-of-three matches).

Broady has played seven matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 30.4 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Ymer has competed in 51 total matches (across all court types), winning 50.7% of the games. He averages 24.0 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set.

In three matches on grass in the past 12 months, Ymer has averaged 32.3 games per match (29.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set, winning 43.3% of those games.

In the lone match between Broady and Ymer dating back to 2015, in the ATP Challenger Vancouver, Canada Men Singles 2022 Round of 16, Ymer came out on top 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

In three total sets against each other, Ymer has clinched two, while Broady has secured one.

Ymer and Broady have faced off in 27 total games, with Ymer taking 16 and Broady securing 11.

In one head-to-head match, Broady and Ymer have averaged 27.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.