Maxime Cressy (No. 55 ranking) will face Zhizhen Zhang (No. 54) in the Round of 16 of the Viking International Eastbourne on Wednesday, June 28.

With -210 odds, Cressy is the favorite against Zhang (+160) in this matchup.

Maxime Cressy vs. Zhizhen Zhang Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 28

Wednesday, June 28 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Maxime Cressy vs. Zhizhen Zhang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Maxime Cressy has a 67.7% chance to win.

Maxime Cressy Zhizhen Zhang -210 Odds to Win Match +160 +900 Odds to Win Tournament +2200 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 10.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.3% 58.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.7

Maxime Cressy vs. Zhizhen Zhang Trends and Insights

Cressy took down Daniel Elahi Galan 6-4, 7-5 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Zhang eliminated Lorenzo Sonego 7-6, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Cressy has played 46 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 27.3 games per match (25.7 in best-of-three matches).

In his eight matches on grass over the past 12 months, Cressy has played an average of 30.9 games (26.0 in best-of-three matches).

Zhang is averaging 25.2 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) through his 41 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 50.2% of those games.

In two matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Zhang has averaged 17.5 games per match (17.5 in best-of-three matches) and 8.8 games per set, winning 31.4% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Cressy and Zhang have not met on the court.

