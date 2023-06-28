Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Aleksandar Vukic: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Viking International Eastbourne
In the Round of 16 of the Viking International Eastbourne on Wednesday, Miomir Kecmanovic (ranked No. 41) meets Aleksandar Vukic (No. 91).
Kecmanovic is favored (-185) in this match, compared to the underdog Vukic, who is +140.
Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Aleksandar Vukic Match Information
- Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, June 28
- Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre
- Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom
- Court Surface: Grass
Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Aleksandar Vukic Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Miomir Kecmanovic has a 64.9% chance to win.
|Miomir Kecmanovic
|Aleksandar Vukic
|-185
|Odds to Win Match
|+140
|+1200
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2000
|64.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|41.7%
|7.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|4.8%
|54.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|45.5
Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Aleksandar Vukic Trends and Insights
- Kecmanovic defeated Yibing Wu 7-6, 7-6 in the Round of 32 on Monday.
- Vukic beat Brandon Nakashima 6-7, 7-6, 7-6 in the Round of 32 on Monday.
- Kecmanovic has played 24.0 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 52 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).
- In his four matches on grass over the past 12 months, Kecmanovic has played an average of 27.8 games (21.0 in best-of-three matches).
- In the past year, Vukic has played 27 total matches (across all court types), winning 51.9% of the games. He averages 24.0 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set.
- On grass surfaces, Vukic has played one match and averaged 19.0 games per match (19.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set.
- Kecmanovic and Vukic have not matched up against each other since 2015.
