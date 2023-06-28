In the Round of 16 of the Viking International Eastbourne on Wednesday, Miomir Kecmanovic (ranked No. 41) meets Aleksandar Vukic (No. 91).

Kecmanovic is favored (-185) in this match, compared to the underdog Vukic, who is +140.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Aleksandar Vukic Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 28

Wednesday, June 28 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Aleksandar Vukic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Miomir Kecmanovic has a 64.9% chance to win.

Miomir Kecmanovic Aleksandar Vukic -185 Odds to Win Match +140 +1200 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 64.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 41.7% 7.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 54.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Aleksandar Vukic Trends and Insights

Kecmanovic defeated Yibing Wu 7-6, 7-6 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Vukic beat Brandon Nakashima 6-7, 7-6, 7-6 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Kecmanovic has played 24.0 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 52 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

In his four matches on grass over the past 12 months, Kecmanovic has played an average of 27.8 games (21.0 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Vukic has played 27 total matches (across all court types), winning 51.9% of the games. He averages 24.0 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set.

On grass surfaces, Vukic has played one match and averaged 19.0 games per match (19.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set.

Kecmanovic and Vukic have not matched up against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.