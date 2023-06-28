At +6600, the New England Patriots are No. 18 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New England Betting Insights

New England covered seven times in 17 games with a spread last season.

Last season, eight Patriots games went over the point total.

New England put up 314.6 yards per game on offense last season (26th in NFL), and it surrendered 322 yards per game (eighth) on defense.

The Patriots went 4-4 at home last year and 4-5 away from home.

As underdogs, New England had only one win (1-7) versus its 7-1 record as the favored team.

In the AFC East the Patriots were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Patriots Impact Players

Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games last year.

Also, Stevenson had 69 catches for 421 yards and one touchdown.

Mac Jones threw for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), completing 65.2% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 games.

On the ground, Jones scored one touchdown and picked up 102 yards.

JuJu Smith-Schuster had 78 receptions for 933 yards (58.3 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games a season ago for the Chiefs.

In the passing game, DeVante Parker scored three TDs, catching 31 balls for 539 yards (41.5 per game).

On defense last year, Matthew Judon helped lead the way with 59 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 15.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles - +700 2 September 17 Dolphins - +2000 3 September 24 @ Jets - +1800 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1600 5 October 8 Saints - +3000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 Bills - +800 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +2000 9 November 5 Commanders - +8000 10 November 12 Colts - +10000 12 November 26 @ Giants - +6600 13 December 3 Chargers - +2800 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +6600 15 December 18 Chiefs - +650 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +5000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +800 18 January 7 Jets - +1800

