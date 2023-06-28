Petra Martic vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Viking International Eastbourne
In the Round of 16 of the Viking International Eastbourne on Wednesday, Beatriz Haddad Maia (ranked No. 13) faces Petra Martic (No. 30).
Compared to the underdog Martic (+160), Haddad Maia is favored (-210) to get to the quarterfinals.
Petra Martic vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Match Information
- Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, June 28
- Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre
- Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom
- Court Surface: Grass
Petra Martic vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Beatriz Haddad Maia has a 67.7% chance to win.
|Petra Martic
|Beatriz Haddad Maia
|+160
|Odds to Win Match
|-210
|38.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|67.7%
|48.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|51.9
Petra Martic vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Trends and Insights
- By taking down No. 88-ranked Katie Boulter 6-4, 7-5 on Tuesday, Martic reached the Round of 16.
- Haddad Maia reached the Round of 16 by taking down No. 32-ranked Marie Bouzkova 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 on Tuesday.
- Martic has played 49 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 22.1 games per match.
- In her seven matches on grass over the past 12 months, Martic has played an average of 24.3 games.
- Haddad Maia is averaging 22.6 games per match through her 49 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 51.4% of those games.
- In one match on grass in the past 12 months, Haddad Maia has averaged 19.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set, winning 36.8% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Martic and Haddad Maia have not met on the court.
