In the Round of 16 of the Viking International Eastbourne on Wednesday, Beatriz Haddad Maia (ranked No. 13) faces Petra Martic (No. 30).

Compared to the underdog Martic (+160), Haddad Maia is favored (-210) to get to the quarterfinals.

Petra Martic vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 28

Wednesday, June 28 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Petra Martic vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Beatriz Haddad Maia has a 67.7% chance to win.

Petra Martic Beatriz Haddad Maia +160 Odds to Win Match -210 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 48.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.9

Petra Martic vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 88-ranked Katie Boulter 6-4, 7-5 on Tuesday, Martic reached the Round of 16.

Haddad Maia reached the Round of 16 by taking down No. 32-ranked Marie Bouzkova 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 on Tuesday.

Martic has played 49 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 22.1 games per match.

In her seven matches on grass over the past 12 months, Martic has played an average of 24.3 games.

Haddad Maia is averaging 22.6 games per match through her 49 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 51.4% of those games.

In one match on grass in the past 12 months, Haddad Maia has averaged 19.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set, winning 36.8% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Martic and Haddad Maia have not met on the court.

