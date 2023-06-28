Wednesday's game that pits the Boston Red Sox (40-40) against the Miami Marlins (46-34) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is a small favorite in this matchup. First pitch is at 7:10 PM on June 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (3-2) to the mound, while Kaleb Ort (1-1) will take the ball for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Boston and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 43 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (46.5%) in those contests.

Boston has a mark of 15-19 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Boston is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 4.9 runs per game (395 total).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.45 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Red Sox Schedule