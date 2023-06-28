The Miami Marlins and Garrett Cooper will hit the field against Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 83 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.

Boston is seventh in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox's .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking seventh with 395 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Red Sox rank eighth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.

Boston has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Boston has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.45) in the majors this season.

Red Sox pitchers have a 1.300 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Kaleb Ort heads to the mound for the Red Sox to make his second start of the season, seeking his second win.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, throwing scoreless two-thirds of an inning of relief and allowing one hit.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to three.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/22/2023 Twins L 6-0 Away Justin Garza Joe Ryan 6/23/2023 White Sox W 3-1 Away Brayan Bello Lucas Giolito 6/24/2023 White Sox L 5-4 Away James Paxton Lance Lynn 6/25/2023 White Sox L 4-1 Away Kutter Crawford Tanner Banks 6/27/2023 Marlins L 10-1 Home Garrett Whitlock Sandy Alcantara 6/28/2023 Marlins - Home Kaleb Ort Braxton Garrett 6/29/2023 Marlins - Home Brayan Bello Jesús Luzardo 6/30/2023 Blue Jays - Away James Paxton Chris Bassitt 7/1/2023 Blue Jays - Away Kutter Crawford Yusei Kikuchi 7/2/2023 Blue Jays - Away Garrett Whitlock Kevin Gausman 7/4/2023 Rangers - Home - Jon Gray

