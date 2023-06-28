In a match scheduled for Wednesday, Tommy Paul (No. 17 in rankings) will take on Sebastian Baez (No. 44) in the Round of 16 of the Viking International Eastbourne.

In this Round of 16 match, Paul is the favorite (-500) against Baez (+333) .

Sebastian Baez vs. Tommy Paul Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 28

Wednesday, June 28 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Sebastian Baez vs. Tommy Paul Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tommy Paul has an 83.3% chance to win.

Sebastian Baez Tommy Paul +333 Odds to Win Match -500 23.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 83.3% 37.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.6

Sebastian Baez vs. Tommy Paul Trends and Insights

By beating No. 68-ranked Nuno Borges 6-3, 6-4 on Monday, Baez reached the Round of 16.

In his last match on June 19, 2023, Paul was defeated 6-7, 6-4, 4-6 versus Francisco Cerundolo in the Round of 32 of the cinch Championships.

Through 48 matches over the past year (across all court types), Baez has played 22.9 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and won 48.0% of them.

On grass, Baez has played two matches over the past 12 months, totaling 28.5 games per match while winning 45.6% of games.

Paul has averaged 25.9 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 60 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 53.8% of the games.

Paul is averaging 25.1 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set in nine matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Baez and Paul have not played against each other.

