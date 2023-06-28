Yannick Hanfmann (No. 48) will face Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 5) in the Round of 16 of the Mallorca Championships on Wednesday, June 28.

Tsitsipas has -350 odds to claim a win against Hanfmann (+260).

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Yannick Hanfmann Match Information

  • Tournament: The Mallorca Championships
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Wednesday, June 28
  • Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa
  • Location: Mallorca, Philippines
  • Court Surface: Grass

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Yannick Hanfmann Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stefanos Tsitsipas has a 77.8% chance to win.

Stefanos Tsitsipas Yannick Hanfmann
-350 Odds to Win Match +260
+275 Odds to Win Tournament +2500
77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8%
26.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8%
58.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.3

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Yannick Hanfmann Trends and Insights

  • Tsitsipas most recently competed on June 21, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Terra Wortmann Open, and the match finished in a 6-7, 5-7 loss to No. 28-ranked Nicolas Jarry .
  • Hanfmann made it to the Round of 16 by beating No. 67-ranked Pedro Cachin 6-2, 6-1 on Monday.
  • Tsitsipas has played 63 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 25.7 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches).
  • In his six matches on grass over the past year, Tsitsipas has played an average of 35.3 games (31.3 in best-of-three matches).
  • In his 55 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Hanfmann is averaging 23.4 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) while winning 53.6% of those games.
  • In two matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Hanfmann has averaged 25.0 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set, winning 48.0% of those games.
  • This is the first time that Tsitsipas and Hanfmann have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

