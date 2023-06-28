Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Yannick Hanfmann: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Mallorca Championships
Yannick Hanfmann (No. 48) will face Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 5) in the Round of 16 of the Mallorca Championships on Wednesday, June 28.
Tsitsipas has -350 odds to claim a win against Hanfmann (+260).
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Yannick Hanfmann Match Information
- Tournament: The Mallorca Championships
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, June 28
- Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa
- Location: Mallorca, Philippines
- Court Surface: Grass
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Yannick Hanfmann Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Stefanos Tsitsipas has a 77.8% chance to win.
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|Yannick Hanfmann
|-350
|Odds to Win Match
|+260
|+275
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2500
|77.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|27.8%
|26.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|3.8%
|58.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|41.3
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Yannick Hanfmann Trends and Insights
- Tsitsipas most recently competed on June 21, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Terra Wortmann Open, and the match finished in a 6-7, 5-7 loss to No. 28-ranked Nicolas Jarry .
- Hanfmann made it to the Round of 16 by beating No. 67-ranked Pedro Cachin 6-2, 6-1 on Monday.
- Tsitsipas has played 63 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 25.7 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches).
- In his six matches on grass over the past year, Tsitsipas has played an average of 35.3 games (31.3 in best-of-three matches).
- In his 55 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Hanfmann is averaging 23.4 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) while winning 53.6% of those games.
- In two matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Hanfmann has averaged 25.0 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set, winning 48.0% of those games.
- This is the first time that Tsitsipas and Hanfmann have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
