Yannick Hanfmann (No. 48) will face Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 5) in the Round of 16 of the Mallorca Championships on Wednesday, June 28.

Tsitsipas has -350 odds to claim a win against Hanfmann (+260).

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Yannick Hanfmann Match Information

Tournament: The Mallorca Championships

The Mallorca Championships Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 28

Wednesday, June 28 Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa

Country Club Santa Ponsa Location: Mallorca, Philippines

Mallorca, Philippines Court Surface: Grass

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Yannick Hanfmann Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stefanos Tsitsipas has a 77.8% chance to win.

Stefanos Tsitsipas Yannick Hanfmann -350 Odds to Win Match +260 +275 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 26.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 58.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.3

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Yannick Hanfmann Trends and Insights

Tsitsipas most recently competed on June 21, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Terra Wortmann Open, and the match finished in a 6-7, 5-7 loss to No. 28-ranked Nicolas Jarry .

Hanfmann made it to the Round of 16 by beating No. 67-ranked Pedro Cachin 6-2, 6-1 on Monday.

Tsitsipas has played 63 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 25.7 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches).

In his six matches on grass over the past year, Tsitsipas has played an average of 35.3 games (31.3 in best-of-three matches).

In his 55 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Hanfmann is averaging 23.4 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) while winning 53.6% of those games.

In two matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Hanfmann has averaged 25.0 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set, winning 48.0% of those games.

This is the first time that Tsitsipas and Hanfmann have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

