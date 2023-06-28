In the Viking International Eastbourne Round of 16 on Wednesday, No. 9-ranked Taylor Fritz takes on No. 64 Mackenzie McDonald.

With -350 odds, Fritz is favored over McDonald (+240) in this matchup.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Taylor Fritz vs. Mackenzie McDonald Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 28

Wednesday, June 28 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Taylor Fritz vs. Mackenzie McDonald Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Taylor Fritz has a 77.8% chance to win.

Taylor Fritz Mackenzie McDonald -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +275 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 26.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 58.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Taylor Fritz vs. Mackenzie McDonald Trends and Insights

Fritz last hit the court on June 22, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the cinch Championships, and the match finished in a 4-6, 6-7 loss to No. 46-ranked Adrian Mannarino .

McDonald is coming off a 6-3, 6-3 victory over No. 88-ranked Marco Cecchinato in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Fritz has played 70 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 26.2 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches).

On grass, Fritz has played nine matches over the past 12 months, totaling 28.9 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) while winning 56.5% of games.

In his 57 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, McDonald is averaging 24.1 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.3% of those games.

McDonald is averaging 24.5 games per match (21.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set through eight matches on grass in the past year.

On February 18, 2023, Fritz and McDonald matched up in the Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com semifinals. Fritz took home the win 6-3, 7-6.

In terms of sets, Fritz has taken two against McDonald (100.0%), while McDonald has captured zero.

Fritz and McDonald have squared off in 22 total games, with Fritz taking 13 and McDonald securing nine.

McDonald and Fritz have played one time, and they have averaged 22.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.