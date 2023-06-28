In the Round of 16 of the Viking International Eastbourne on Wednesday, Madison Keys (ranked No. 25) takes on Xiyu Wang (No. 73).

With -250 odds, Keys is the favorite against Wang (+190) in this matchup.

Xiyu Wang vs. Madison Keys Match Information

Tournament: The Viking International Eastbourne

The Viking International Eastbourne Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, June 28

Wednesday, June 28 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Xiyu Wang vs. Madison Keys Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Madison Keys has a 71.4% chance to win.

Xiyu Wang Madison Keys +190 Odds to Win Match -250 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 43 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57

Xiyu Wang vs. Madison Keys Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Wang eliminated No. 83-ranked Rebecca Marino, 6-4, 6-2.

Keys will look to stay on track after a 7-6, 6-4 win over No. 113-ranked Tereza Martincova in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Wang has played 45 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 23.6 games per match.

Wang has played four matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 23.5 games per match.

In her 40 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Keys is averaging 21.0 games per match while winning 52.8% of those games.

In one match on grass courts in the past year, Keys has averaged 23.0 games per match and 11.5 games per set, winning 56.5% of those games.

Wang and Keys have not competed against each other since 2015.

