Wednesday's game between the New York Yankees (43-36) and the Oakland Athletics (21-60) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Yankees securing the victory. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on June 28.

The probable starters are Domingo German (4-5) for the Yankees and JP Sears (1-5) for the Athletics.

Yankees vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 5, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have been favorites in 49 games this season and won 29 (59.2%) of those contests.

This season New York has won 17 of its 21 games, or 81%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 340 (4.3 per game).

The Yankees have a 3.64 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Schedule