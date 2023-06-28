Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will meet Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, at 9:40 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

Location: Oakland, California

Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in baseball with 113 total home runs.

New York's .407 slugging percentage is 14th in baseball.

The Yankees' .228 batting average ranks 27th in MLB.

New York ranks 20th in runs scored with 340 (4.3 per game).

The Yankees are 28th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .296.

The Yankees strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 11th in the majors.

New York's pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

New York has a 3.64 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Yankees have the fifth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.224).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will send Domingo German (4-5) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 5.10 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty threw 3 1/3 innings, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

German is trying to pick up his fifth quality start of the season.

German enters this game with nine outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has had one outing this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/22/2023 Mariners L 10-2 Home Domingo Germán Bryan Woo 6/23/2023 Rangers L 4-2 Home Clarke Schmidt Dane Dunning 6/24/2023 Rangers W 1-0 Home Luis Severino Jon Gray 6/25/2023 Rangers W 5-3 Home Gerrit Cole Nathan Eovaldi 6/27/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Away Jhony Brito Paul Blackburn 6/28/2023 Athletics - Away Domingo Germán JP Sears 6/29/2023 Athletics - Away Clarke Schmidt James Kaprielian 6/30/2023 Cardinals - Away Luis Severino Matthew Liberatore 7/1/2023 Cardinals - Away Gerrit Cole Jack Flaherty 7/2/2023 Cardinals - Away - Jordan Montgomery 7/3/2023 Orioles - Home Domingo Germán Tyler Wells

