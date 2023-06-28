On Wednesday, June 28, Gleyber Torres' New York Yankees (43-36) visit Esteury Ruiz's Oakland Athletics (21-60) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Yankees are listed as -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Athletics (+125). The total is 7.5 runs for the matchup.

Yankees vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Domingo German - NYY (4-5, 5.10 ERA) vs JP Sears - OAK (1-5, 4.10 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yankees vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Yankees and Athletics matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Yankees (-150), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Yankees are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.67 back.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Gleyber Torres hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 29 out of the 49 games, or 59.2%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Yankees have a record of 17-4 (81%).

New York has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Yankees have a 1-2 record from the three games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Athletics have won in 21, or 26.6%, of the 79 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Athletics have a mark of 19-50 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Oakland and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+120) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+240) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+180) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1800 6th 2nd Win AL East +1400 - 3rd

Think the Yankees can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for New York and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.