Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Gleyber Torres, Esteury Ruiz and others in the New York Yankees-Oakland Athletics matchup at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Domingo Germán Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Germán Stats

Domingo German (4-5) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 15th start of the season.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

In 14 starts, German has pitched through or past the fifth inning nine times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

Germán Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mariners Jun. 22 3.1 8 10 8 4 2 at Red Sox Jun. 16 2.0 7 7 7 1 2 vs. Red Sox Jun. 10 6.0 6 1 1 5 2 at Dodgers Jun. 4 6.2 4 1 1 6 1 at Mariners May. 29 6.1 7 4 4 4 3

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Torres Stats

Torres has 71 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 32 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .249/.324/.421 so far this season.

Torres will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .188 with a double and a walk.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Jun. 27 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 12 doubles, 11 home runs, 27 walks and 37 RBI (74 total hits).

He has a .272/.358/.438 slash line so far this season.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Athletics Jun. 27 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 vs. Rangers Jun. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers Jun. 23 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 vs. Mariners Jun. 22 1-for-2 1 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has 18 doubles, a triple, a home run, 13 walks and 32 RBI (81 total hits). He has stolen 40 bases.

He has a slash line of .264/.319/.339 so far this year.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jun. 27 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 1 at Blue Jays Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jun. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jun. 21 3-for-5 1 0 2 3 2

