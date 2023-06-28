The Oakland Athletics (21-60) are looking for continued power from a hitter on a hot streak against the New York Yankees (43-36) on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Seth Brown is currently on a two-game homer streak.

The Yankees will give the nod to Domingo German (4-5) versus the Athletics and JP Sears (1-5).

Yankees vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: German - NYY (4-5, 5.10 ERA) vs Sears - OAK (1-5, 4.10 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Domingo Germán

German (4-5) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up eight earned runs and allowed eight hits in 3 1/3 innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with a 5.10 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .221.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

German has made nine starts of five or more innings in 14 chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.

He has made 14 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JP Sears

Sears (1-5) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.10 ERA in 83 1/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.

The lefty's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.10, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .224 batting average against him.

Sears is trying to collect his sixth quality start of the season.

Sears will look to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.5 frames per outing.

In one of his 15 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

The 27-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.10), fifth in WHIP (1.032), and 33rd in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.

JP Sears vs. Yankees

He will face a Yankees squad that is hitting .228 as a unit (27th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .407 (14th in the league) with 113 total home runs (fifth in MLB action).

Head-to-head against the Yankees this season, Sears has pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs on six hits while striking out four.

