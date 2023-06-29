Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Marlins - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Adam Duvall -- with an on-base percentage of .282 in his past 10 games, 74 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on June 29 at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is hitting .270 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine walks.
- Duvall has picked up a hit in 58.3% of his 24 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.0% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in four games this year (16.7%), leaving the park in 5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 41.7% of his games this season, Duvall has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (16.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 37.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (12.5%).
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|.313
|AVG
|.220
|.377
|OBP
|.333
|.583
|SLG
|.537
|8
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|8
|12/4
|K/BB
|14/5
|0
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Marlins' 3.93 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his 17th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.77 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the lefty tossed seven scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.77), 35th in WHIP (1.191), and 12th in K/9 (10.2).
