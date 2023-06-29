Adrian Mannarino will face Corentin Moutet in the Mallorca Championships quarterfinals on Thursday, June 29.

Mannarino is getting -250 odds to earn a win versus Moutet (+180).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Adrian Mannarino vs. Corentin Moutet Match Information

Tournament: The Mallorca Championships

The Mallorca Championships Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Thursday, June 29

Thursday, June 29 Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa

Country Club Santa Ponsa Location: Mallorca, Philippines

Mallorca, Philippines Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Adrian Mannarino vs. Corentin Moutet Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Adrian Mannarino has a 71.4% chance to win.

Adrian Mannarino Corentin Moutet -250 Odds to Win Match +180 +550 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 35.7% 15.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 55.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Adrian Mannarino vs. Corentin Moutet Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Tuesday, Mannarino beat Guido Pella 3-6, 7-6, 6-3.

In the Round of 16 on Tuesday, Moutet defeated No. 53-ranked Roberto Carballes Baena, winning 6-3, 7-6.

Mannarino has played 24.3 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 57 matches over the past year (across all court types).

In his eight matches on grass over the past year, Mannarino has played an average of 27.0 games (27.3 in best-of-three matches).

Moutet has averaged 26.2 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 34 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 50.2% of the games.

Moutet is averaging 25.8 games per match (25.8 in best-of-three matches) and 11.4 games per set through four matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Mannarino and Moutet have not matched up on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.