Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Athletics - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo (.450 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points above season-long percentage), battle starter James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday at 3:37 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo has 74 hits and an OBP of .356 to go with a slugging percentage of .431. All three of those stats lead New York hitters this season.
- He ranks 55th in batting average, 31st in on base percentage, and 78th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Rizzo has picked up a hit in 68.9% of his 74 games this season, with at least two hits in 24.3% of them.
- In 12.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Rizzo has had at least one RBI in 33.8% of his games this season (25 of 74), with two or more RBI nine times (12.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 31 of 74 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|32
|.320
|AVG
|.203
|.400
|OBP
|.300
|.523
|SLG
|.317
|15
|XBH
|8
|8
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|15
|32/17
|K/BB
|38/11
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 6.05 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.5 per game).
- Kaprielian gets the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.34 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.34, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .274 batting average against him.
